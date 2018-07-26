Sauk City library checks out fishing rods to kids, too

Emily Judd and Wayne Whitemarsh have worked on a method of loaning fishing rods to kids in the Sauk County area. (Photo by Jerry Davis)

A brilliant idea surfaced a decade ago in Sauk City and, after a long hiatus, it is finally coming to fruition.

McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center in Sauk City is a local business that seems to have everything for everyone. The store slogan, “Servicing farms, families and far more,” means that somewhere in that large store is an outdoors section, currently managed by Wayne Whitemarsh. Customers have dubbed this corner of the store “Marshland.”

With the store on the Wisconsin River, the outdoors section is big on fishing – and many other types of recreation and ideas.

Whitemarsh teamed up with Emily Judd, library director at the Sauk City Public Library, to begin checking out fishing poles, equipped with reels and line. Youngsters can simply go to the library and check out a fishing rod just as they would a book.

After trying this several times, kids may decide to acquire their own gear, but after a week must return what they checked out.

Other libraries, and maybe businesses, may look into this novel idea. Some already have.