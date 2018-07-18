Top-notch big water fishing with kids: Three Great Lakes in five days

Ronny Hustvedt sports an Outdoor News Jr Pro Team hat with a Lake Huron walleye

Growing up I had a map of the Great Lakes in my room, and I’d stare at it wondering what it would be like to spend time on each one. I enjoyed stories of the fur trade and large canoes plying these massive waters pursuing international trade. But it wasn’t until my 10-year-old son asked my father-in-law that I’d get the chance to venture to all five lakes pursuing fish.

As a teacher I try to get my students out of the classroom as much as possible because I believe travel and experiences are the best ways to learn. Even in the classroom, I work to transform the space and bring in as much of the world as possible. Fishing each Great Lake with my two children, nephew, father-in-law, and brother-in-law was loads of fun and a tremendous learning experience.

Here are a few things I’ve learned and even more points that I’m still pondering: