St. Michael-Albertville crowned trap champs at USAHSCTL National Championship

The St. Michael-Albertville High School trap shooting squad won the team competition at the USA High School Clay Target League’s inaugural National Championship on Sunday, July 15 in Mason, Mich.

Mason, Mich. — Woodrow Glazer from New Prague High School in Minnesota took home the National Championship title at the USA High School Clay Target League’s inaugural National Championship on Sunday, July 15 in Mason, Mich. Glazer shot a perfect 200×200 over the course of the individual Championship, in which nearly 1,400 other competitors registered. The high-school junior held out against two other perfect shooters in a shoot-off to claim the crown.

St. Michael-Albertville High School – also from Minnesota – claimed the National Team Championship. The five-person team hit a total of 968 targets out of 1000, to beat 175 other teams over the course of the event.

The 2018 USA High School Clay Target League National Championship is presented by NRA Sports and sponsored by the Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Scheels, and Mark Zauhar.

Over 2,000 student athletes converged on Mason, Michigan July 12-15, to take part in the National Championship. More than 5,000 spectators also attended to watch the competition and cheer on their school’s representatives during the event, which also featured exhibitors, concessions, and a concert last Thursday by country music artist Lucas Hoge

“We had a fantastic time hosting our first-ever National Championship,” said Jim Sable, founder and president of the USA High School Clay Target League. “Congratulations to all the participants, parents, coaches, and volunteers that made this event great!”

Nationwide, more than 26,000 students participated on over 800 school-approved teams during the 2017-2018 school year.

Award Results

Individual Competition

Athlete School State

1. Woodrow Glazer, New Prague High School, Minn.

2. Mason Milbrand, Norwood-Young America High School, Minn.

3. Ethan Boettcher, St. Croix Central High School, Wis.

4. Cole Girtz, Park Rapids High School, Minn.

5. Brady Cox, Carrollton High School, Ill.

6. Russell Malterud, North Branch High School, Minn.

7. Aiken Crowley, Belle Fourche High School, S.D.

8. Cody Zubrzycki, Copenhagen Central School, N.Y.

9. Nicholas Wegner, New Prague High School, Minn.

10. Peter Jensen, Hibbing High School, Minn.

Team Competition

School State

1. St. Michael-Albertville High School, Minn.

2. Delano High School, Minn.

3. New Prague High School, Minn.

4. Fenton High School, Mich.

5. St. Peter High School, Minn.