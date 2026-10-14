Minnesota Mixed Bag: Apply now for annual Outdoor News Foundation scholarships

Plymouth, Minn. — The Outdoor News Foundation launched last year – an effort to recruit new hunters, anglers, and conservationists.

A facet of that mission is supporting the next generation of outdoors journalists, as well as fish and wildlife managers via collegiate scholarships. Thanks to generous donations, Outdoor News is requesting nominations for our second round of scholarships.

For more details, check out the ad on Page 15 of the Oct. 16 Minnesota Outdoor News print edition, or view the nominations page on our website to submit digital nominations.

Nominations are always welcome, but for this round of scholarships, we request that they be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30. We’ll announce the recipients by mid-November, so they can use the dollars for spring semester 2027.

They’re available to any undergraduate enrolled in a college or university with a focus on fish or wildlife management, or outdoors/environmental reporting or communications.

Top candidates will exhibit dedicated outdoor interests and demonstrate a record of commitment to outdoors communications and/or fish and wildlife management. Judges will confirm collegiate enrollment and review applicants who submit a brief essay of 500 words or less.

Donate to the foundation’s cause by visiting here.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Insights: Public pushback makes impact in Minnesota DNR’s ‘splash duck’ limit decision

Weekend heat, crops hamper Minnesota’s rooster opener

Hope for Farm Bill during 2026 lame-duck session?

SPRING PLANTING PLANNING STARTS NOW, SO ORDER DNR TREE SEEDLINGS

Akeley, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR’s State Forest Nursery opened spring 2027 seedling sales on Tuesday, Oct. 13. More than 3.5 million native, bareroot tree and shrub seedlings are available for state landowners to order.

Seedlings are ordered through the online ordering system (webapps.dnr.state.mn.us/nursery). The nursery has an ample supply of white pine and white spruce this year. The nursery is also excited to offer several varieties of shrubs, such as dogwoods, nannyberries and cherries, as well as pre-made mixed species seedling packets to fit woodland goals. The minimum order is 300 seedlings or one 250-seedling packet. Orders can be customized in increments of 100 per species. Depending on site conditions and forest goals, an open acre can accommodate 300 to 700 seedlings.

Nursery seedling sales will remain open through Friday, March 12, 2027 or until stock is sold out. For ordering information, visit the nursery webpage.

EARLY ANTLERLESS AND YOUTH DEER HUNTING SEASONS RUN THROUGH OCT. 18

St. Paul, Minn. — Minnesota offers an opportunity for experienced deer hunters to share their knowledge and traditions with youth ages 10-17 during the statewide youth deer season Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18. Youth hunters or their adults should buy licenses early. Youth hunters use a standard license for youth deer season – the same deer license they use for other deer seasons such as regular firearms, archery, or muzzleloader.

The early antlerless-only deer season coincides with youth deer season from Oct. 15-18. Both adult and youth hunters can participate in early antlerless season in DPAs 213, 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 240, 277, 341, 601, 605, 642, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 685.

SANDHILL CRANE MIGRATION KICKS IN AT SHERBURNE NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Zimmerman, Minn. — Thousands of sandhill cranes will soon stage at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, taking a rest along their southerly migration route. From mid-October to early November the refuge hosts large numbers of the birds as they roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then spend the daytime foraging nearby. The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically occurs during the last week of October and has exceeded 20,000 birds in past years.

This year, the cranes may be harder to find due to reduced water levels and the late warm weather. The best time to see cranes is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. In past years, the County Road 70 parking lot on the refuge’s northern boundary (18941 22 St, Princeton) yields large groups flying overhead.

Beginning October 17, crane volunteers will be stationed to answer questions at the County Road 70 parking lot from 3-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of October and November 1. A sandhill crane viewing brochure with a map and information is available at the Friends of Sherburne website, ExploreSherburne.org.

WISCONSIN DNR SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON DRAFT TURKEY MANAGEMENT PLAN

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR has released an initial draft of its next Turkey Management Plan and is seeking public input on the draft now through Nov. 20. The public is encouraged to review the plan and share thoughts via an online comment tool. The DNR will review and consider feedback submitted during the comment period while preparing the final draft of the plan.

Once the DNR has reviewed all public input, staff will revise the draft plan as necessary and present another draft plan to the Natural Resources Board for final approval. Learn more about the plan and comment on the WDNR’s website: dnr.wisconsin.gov, then search “turkey management.”

AERIAL MULE DEER SURVEY TO BEGIN IN N.D.

Bismarck, N.D. — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual fall aerial mule deer survey is set to begin Oct. 19 in western North Dakota. Weather permitting, the survey takes about two weeks. During the survey period, hunters may notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of the state.

N.D. Game and Fish biologists have completed aerial surveys of the same 24 badlands study areas since the 1950s. The survey is used to collect mule deer population data for monitoring demographic trends, such as buck-to-doe and fawn-to-doe ratios.