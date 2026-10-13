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Doug Leier: North Dakota’s fall waterfowl migration patterns have shifted

Old migration patterns have shifted, Leier writes. “Ducks and geese are moving differently.” (Photo courtesy of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department)

For generations, the arrival of the northern migration was as predictable as October frost. But if you talk to any waterfowler who has spent the last 20 years watching the horizons in North Dakota, they will tell you the old patterns have shifted.

Ducks and geese are moving differently, staying in some areas longer, others not as long and altering their traditional routes. This is not a random twist of nature. It is a direct response to agricultural changes stretching from the Canadian prairies down through the Dakotas.

Doug Leier

It begins in the breeding grounds of Canada. Two decades ago, the Canadian prairie pothole region was dominated by spring wheat and traditional tillage. Today, Canadian farming relies heavily on zero-tillage practices and climate-resilient crops.

Zero-tillage leaves heavy crop residue in the fields through fall. This creates a massive, easily accessible buffet of waste grain for migrating waterfowl. Combined with milder early winter conditions, these farming practices allow mallards and Canada geese to delay their southward migration. They no longer need to push south at the first snowflake because the food is waiting for them right on top of the Canadian soil.

When the birds finally do cross the border, they encounter a transformed landscape in North Dakota. Over the last 20 years, our state has seen a dramatic shift from small grains like spring wheat and barley toward row crops like corn and soybeans.

Corn fields that once stopped at the South Dakota border have spread steadily northward. Modern harvesters are incredibly efficient, but a cornfield still leaves behind more than an old wheat field. Waterfowl have adapted. They are staying in North Dakota much later into November and December, roosting on large, open water bodies that resist freezing, and fueling up on high-calorie corn.

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This agricultural shift creates a compounding effect as you move down the flyway. South Dakota, traditionally a massive staging area, now competes directly with North Dakota for holding birds.

Because the birds are finding ample food and open water farther north, the traditional push has largely broken down into a slow, less predicable migration.

The impacts of these shifts are felt all the way down to the Gulf Coast. States like Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing shorter wintering windows and hunters have changed. The ducks and geese that do arrive often show much later in winter. Wintering habitats in the south, which historically hosted millions of birds for months at a time, are seeing altered utilization rates.

For the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, managing these shifting populations of waterfowl and hunters requires changes to ensure the heritage and legacy of waterfowl hunting are prioritized.

Hunters must adapt to a “new normal” where weather is no longer the only driver of the migration. Food availability, driven by the tireless work of our agricultural neighbors across the continent, has changed the flight pattern for the Central Flyway.

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