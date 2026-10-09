Host Dan Ladd covers a lot of ground in this hunting season primer as he talks about the upcoming youth hunting weekend in New York as well as youth hunts in states throughout the Northeast. DEC also shares some encouraging preliminary harvest figures from the antlerless only September season held in parts of central and western New York. Dan also touches on the dry conditions plaguing hunters and their quarry throughout the region thus far this fall.
Episode 107 — A hunting season primer
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