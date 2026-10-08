What’s in a fish’s name? A lot, it turns out

Fisheries biologists and other naturalist for centuries have subscribed to one of two camps – splitters and lumpers. It is a tug of war that has been waged for centuries.

Splitters are those who use tiny differences in fish structures to create sub-species and lumpers permit subtle variations in appearances to remain under the umbrella of a single species. Now, taxonomists, who are scientists who name, describe, and classify living or extinct organisms into categories down to the subspecies level have DNA to back up their observations.