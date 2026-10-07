Minnesota’s Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council advances 57 projects looking for funding

Members of Minnesota’s Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council recently discussed and took action on recommendations and allocations for the next cycle of funding projects.

On Sept. 30, the LSOHC approved a list of projects that will move forward in the Outdoor Heritage Fund appropriation process. A total of 57 projects are being considered, with requests adding up to more than $450 million. The amount likely to be available to projects this year will be around $175 million. The council will have a better dollar estimate when the November budget forecast is available.