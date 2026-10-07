Minn Kota introduces one seamless fishing system powered with Humminbird Imaging

RACINE, Wis. — On Oct. 6, Minn Kota introduced the most significant expansion in its history with a new, seamless fishing system, powered with Humminbird Imaging.

Minn Kota and Humminbird have been partners for decades, helping anglers find fish and stay on them with precise boat control. Together, they create one fishing system that is now known by one name: Minn Kota.

The new Minn Kota takes a holistic approach to integrating product categories, allowing anglers to focus more on the fun of fishing, and less on managing complex, disconnected equipment.

“By bringing together two of the most trusted names in fishing, we are delivering one integrated system that makes technology simpler and the on-water experience better so anglers can stay focused on what matters: fishing,” said Khalaf M. Khalaf, Sr. Group Vice President, Fishing, at Johnson Outdoors. “We are a fishing company, and as we move our business forward, every decision is made with anglers in mind.”

FISHING FEATURES FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Three tactics to take advantage of this early fall smallmouth bite

What’s the intrigue of flathead fishing? It’s ‘the fight, their power’

Fall is the perfect time to catch Lake Erie’s giant walleyes; here’s what to focus on

Powered with Humminbird Imaging

Humminbird will live on within Minn Kota as Humminbird Imaging, bringing its trusted sonar and imaging technology to power not only the new Minn Kota fish finders, but a full-boat fishing system.

As a result, what Minn Kota fish finders see, its trolling motors will do, turning sonar and mapping information into intuitive navigation and precise boat positioning. Everything works together to help anglers enjoy more of every moment on the water.

Existing Humminbird products will continue to be supported under the new Minn Kota brand. Compatible current-generation products, including Humminbird XPLORE™, APEX™ and SOLIX™ G3 fish finders, can receive software updates that bring new Minn Kota system capabilities to the equipment they already own.

Focused on the fun of fishing

As fishing technology has grown more powerful, it has grown more complex. The new Minn Kota exists to make the whole experience feel intuitive again, with technology that’s easier to see, use and trust.

Minn Kota has always operated as a fishing-first brand. New products and innovations start with the angler and an understanding that their time on the water is precious—so their focus should be on fishing.

“Anglers get on the water to catch fish, spend time with family and friends, challenge themselves, and have a great time — not to manage technology,” said Betsy Radue, Director of Fishing Brand Management at Johnson Outdoors. “By building a simpler, more seamless system, we’re making our technology more intuitive, so anglers can focus less on managing their gear and more on fishing.”

Each product and innovation that the new Minn Kota is bringing to market is designed to simplify the boat and enhance performance to enable a more enjoyable fishing experience.

For more information, visit https://minnkota.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/learn/fishing-systems.