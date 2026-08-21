There’s a new jig out by Mission Tackle called a “grabber jig” that has three hooks on it. Tim Lesmeister explains what bait he puts on it to catch fish.
MN Daily Update: Providing the “full meal deal” for fish
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
Share on Social
Related Articles
Episode 606 – Roadless rule, USFWS backs off drainage rules, Walz and BWCA, Citizens Council
National issues dominate random chatter this week, including the Trump administration announcing that it intends to move forward with ending
Profiling the latest ATVs and UTVs
Side-by-sides continue to dominate the off-road vehicle market, with manufacturers offering increased power, enclosed cabs, factory HVAC, automotive-style technology, and
Gretchen Steele: Around here, the best things leave tracks in the mud
Some anniversaries arrive looking polished and put together. There’s cake, speeches, and a program folded in someone’s hand. Others wander