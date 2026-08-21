Glenn Sapir: New York 14-year-old knows baseball and big bass

I’ve traveled throughout the Hudson Valley and even spent a week in Cooperstown to watch the youths on the Marlboro Marlins play baseball. The main attraction for me was my grandson, who lives for baseball.
A teammate that caught my eye was Ryan Knapp, the Marlin’s centerfielder, who could throw bullets to the cut-off man and even to home plate. It was only last year, however, that I learned that this young man from Kerhonkson in Ulster County, N.Y., can also fire casts to bass lairs around the state and beyond.