Glenn Sapir: New York 14-year-old knows baseball and big bass

I’ve traveled throughout the Hudson Valley and even spent a week in Cooperstown to watch the youths on the Marlboro Marlins play baseball. The main attraction for me was my grandson, who lives for baseball.

A teammate that caught my eye was Ryan Knapp, the Marlin’s centerfielder, who could throw bullets to the cut-off man and even to home plate. It was only last year, however, that I learned that this young man from Kerhonkson in Ulster County, N.Y., can also fire casts to bass lairs around the state and beyond.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here