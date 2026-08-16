Meyer, Vander Velden earn top Wisconsin Wildlife Federation conservation awards

State conservation leaders gathered in Marshfield this year as the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) honored individuals and organizations for their dedication and hard work that benefits state fish and wildlife, habitat work, educational efforts, and public lands that shape the management of natural resources in the Badger State.

That spirit was on full display as WWF honored a remarkable group during its annual awards banquet, honoring individuals and groups for their work, which strengthens Wisconsin’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.

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