Bass are starting to hit fast-moving crankbaits right now. Tim Lesmeister explains how to hook into some big fish using this approach.
MN Daily Update: Catch big bass on fast crankbaits
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota’s wolf population remains stable, DNR considers new monitoring
Minnesota’s wolf population remained statistically stable within confidence intervals from 2025 across nearly 26,000 square miles of wolf range, but
Minnesota’s sandhill crane hunt stays in northwest for 17th year
As autumn 2026 unfolds, a few hunters are heading to northwestern Minnesota for the state’s annual sandhill crane hunt.
Pro Hunting Tip of the Week: Power through early season foliage for grouse
The grouse are definitely out there, but with the heavy foliage still hanging on, getting a clean shot can be