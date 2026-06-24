Minnesota Cuffs & Collars: Conservation officer helps handle suicidal situation

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) investigated a calf depredation near Warroad.

Violations encountered include anglers using an extra line and possessing illegal-length walleyes. A citation also was issued for an angler transporting zebra mussels on a watercraft.

CO Nick Bruesewitz (Karlstad) spent the week checking anglers fishing the Red Lake River. Assistance to local agencies was given throughout the week.

CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent the week checking area anglers, monitoring local ATV traffic, and responding to various complaints.

CO Coby Fontes (Warroad South) spent the week patrolling area public lands and Lake of the Woods.

CO Bobby Stringer (Thief River Falls West) reports a slower fish bite as warmer water, weeds, and algae has moved in along the banks of Red Lake River.

CO Sarah Jahn (Thief River Falls) spent time monitoring angling activity in the area.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck #1) reports time was spent monitoring fishing activity in local tributaries and lakes.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports following up on lake shoreline violation cases.

CO Jamus Veit (Bemidji #1) spent the week checking anglers on area lakes, working an AIS saturation patrol, and working a boat/water enforcement on Upper Red Lake.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) participated in the USPCA Region 12 PD1 K9 certifications this past week with his K9 partner Axel. They successfully were certified in evidence detection and obedience.

CO Curtis Jepson (Osage) spent the week focusing on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement.

CO Angela Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity, monitored leeching activity, and performed AIS compliance inspections.

CO Bill Landmark (Moorhead) spent the week checking anglers, boaters, and following up with ongoing cases.

CO Grey Corbus (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring ATV, boating, and angling activity, with a focus on aquatic invasive species.

CO Brady Manteufel (Bagley) checked anglers and boaters this week. Good compliance on licenses and registrations was observed.

CO Ryan Schaefer (Bemidji #2) spent this past week checking local anglers and monitoring ATV activity.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Hanna Wood (Fergus Falls) spent the week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) took several bear sightings and nuisance bear complaints this week. Boating, fishing, and AIS enforcement was conducted throughout the week and weekend.

CO Ryan Brown (Elbow Lake) reports checking angling and baiting activity throughout the week.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) responded to injured and orphaned animal calls. AIS enforcement was conducted at area public accesses.

CO Jake Homan (Alexandria) spent the week patrolling Douglas County for angling and ATV activities.

CO Felicia Znajda (Osakis) followed up on ongoing deer season cases and assisted partners on various calls. She responded to several wounded animal complaints.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Glenwood) dedicated his time to angling, boating, and recreational vehicle enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for insufficient life jackets, fishing without a license, and youth on ATVs without helmets.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked angling, boating, off highway vehicles, and investigated wetlands violations.

CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) investigated some aquatic plant and public water violations. CO Landyn Saewert (Wadena) spent the week monitoring ATV and OHM activities in the Huntersville State Forest.

CO Patrick McGowan (Cass Lake) worked a detail on the Whitefish Chain. Enforcement action was taken for numerous boating and angling violations.

CO Jack Lien (Walker) patrolled and enforced ATV activity with a partner and conducted angling checks on Leech Lake.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) gave a firearms safety presentation for kids attending Fork Horn Camp at Deep Portage Learning Center.

CO Levi Brown (Staples) patrolled the area focusing on ATV activity this week. Brown also assisted a local agency with an ATV crash near Spider Lake OHV Trails.

District 5 – Eveleth area

Report of the Week

CO Paul Kennedy (International Falls #1) responded to several calls about injured animals throughout the week. Kennedy also responded with partner agencies to a report of a suicidal male armed with a handgun. After several hours, the situation was resolved peacefully with no injuries to anyone involved.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) Heavy tourist traffic in the area has led to an emphasis on monitoring for invasive species regulations compliance.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling and boating activities. Bear problems continue as do beaver problems.

CO Sean Cannon (Cook) spent time this week checking anglers and monitoring boating activity.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) spent time checking anglers and ATVs in his station. He also spent time fielding several calls regarding bear and deer.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV, boating safety, and angling enforcement.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) time was spent working ATV enforcement, and he also participated in a multi-agency law enforcement training over the week.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. CO Broughten fielded calls regarding bears, licenses, and ATV registration.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports: weather conditions became very mild over the week, as angling and ATV activity ramped up as people took advantage of the weather. CO Brent Ihnen (Ely 2) checked fishermen and watercraft operators.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers on area lakes. Time was spent on the ATV checking remote lakes and ATV trails.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports time was spent patrolling around the Peter Mitchell Day festival and fireworks.

CO Megan Franzen (Silver Bay) spent time responding to wildlife-related calls and assisting local agencies with a rescue.

CO Cassie Block (Two Harbors) spent time this week attending K9 trials with fellow handlers.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled ATV trails and state forests checking monitoring ATV and decorative materials activities. Brown made numerous attempts to reunite an orphaned baby swan with its family but all attempts failed. The swan was turned over to wildlife rehabbers.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) worked ATV, AIS, boating, and fishing activities.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, performed safety inspections on water crafts and attended USPCA certification trials this week.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling, ATV and boating activity.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) focused enforcement efforts on sport fishing, boating, ATV, and AIS activities.

CO Curtis Simonson (Hill City) reports working area lakes this past week. AIS and ATV enforcement were also worked throughout the week.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked boaters and angling activity during the previous week.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Derek Peterlin (Brookston) spent time assisting with the Minnesota Minerals Education Workshop and associated field trips.

CO Nathan Garza (Duluth West) spent the week patrolling for ATV activity and checking anglers on local lakes.

CO Rheanna Deal (Duluth East) responded to nuisance animal complaints, investigated TIP reports, and followed up on open cases.

CO Aimee Hand (Willow River) monitored ATV activity in the area. Nuisance wildlife complaints were fielded.

CO Gabriel Soriano (Hinckley) checked area forests trails and county roads for ATV activity.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) continued patrols in areas where illegal ATV/OHM violations have been occurring in State Parks and closed areas of State Forest.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Luke Belgard (Pine River) worked boating, angling, and ATV enforcement this week. Tip complaints were investigated. Nuisance bear and animal complaints were addressed.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) checked anglers and ATV riders throughout the week. Various nuisance animal complaints were also received.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd #2) worked all-terrain vehicle enforcement this week. An ATV orientation class was presented to the Legionville Patrol Scout camp where thirty kids were able to experience all-terrain vehicle operation, some for the first time.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) spoke to an ATV Safety Class held in Ironton. The CO saw anglers finding trout from the mine lakes.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking anglers, ATVs and working events at the recreation area throughout the week.

CO Chelsey Collette (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATV, boating and fishing activity.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activities where temperatures warmed up, and water recreation started to flourish.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time monitoring ATV trails and area lakes.

CO Joseph Scholz (Malmo) patrolled for ATVing and angling activities. Enforcement actions were taken for youth on ATVs without a helmet, failure to renew ATV registration, and speed violations on ATV.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders.

CO Kaitlyn Istvanovich (Onamia) spent the week checking anglers on Lake Mille Lacs and other area lakes.

CO Trevon Mock (Wealthwood) reports several anglers were found without angling licenses, and one angler was found with two illegal length walleyes on Mille Lacs.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Emmitt Winkels (Little Falls) focused on invasive species this week. Officer Winkels also spent time with fishing activity and ATV violations.

CO Andrew Struffert (Pierz) reports enforcement action was taken for a child under 10 without a life jacket and for a local short-term cabin rental who rented their watercraft without meeting requirements.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the week checking anglers in the station. A ride along opportunity was provide to a prospective candidate.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked AIS, boat and water safety, and off highway vehicle enforcement. Dumping of carp continues to be observed in the station.

CO Chad Ziegler (Albany) worked fishing enforcement. Enforcement action was taking for fishing with too many lines.

CO Brett Fox (St. Cloud) spent the week patrolling for ATV, angling, and watercraft activity.

CO Adam Stennett (Annandale) worked fishing, boating and AIS enforcement this week.

CO Jacob Kaden (Long Prairie) reports enforcement action was taken during the week for passengers under 18 on ATV with no helmets, no fishing license in possession, transom riding and failure to display watercraft registration.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Matthew Boyle (Milaca) spent time enforcing ATV laws and responding to TIP calls.

CO Blong Lor (Center City) followed up on TIP complaints and miscellaneous nuisance animal calls.

CO Tshungtsim Thao (Buffalo) spent time working fishing and boating activity on local lakes.

CO Koleby Dingmann (Sauk Rapids) spent the week working sport fishing and ATV activity. Assistance was given to local law enforcement.

CO Justin Frisch (Cambridge) started off the week along with Cambridge area Wildlife staff giving a short presentation at the Little Wilderness Summer Camp in Isanti County.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused patrols on angling and boating activity. Additional time was spent following up on complaints involving state lands.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) and K9 Bolt spent time certifying at the USPCA K9 trials.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Jayden Frank (Mound) assisted Wisconsin conservation wardens with an investigation and followed up on several TIP complaints during the week.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) continues to focus on recreational boating and angling activity.

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) patrolled for boating, angling, and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Matt Paavola (Ham Lake) checked anglers and recreational boaters on area lakes, assisted other agencies, and responded to multiple TIP calls.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) responded to several TIP calls relating to fishing, shoreline development, angler harassment and injured animals.

CO Thephong Le (Maplewood) patrolled the area for angling and boating activity.

CO Tou Vang (ELCOP-Hmong) conducted liaison work, assisted with administrative work at Central Office, worked the First Annual City of New Brighton Safety Fair, and presented 50 years of service award to a local firearm safety instructor.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) primarily focused on boating and angling enforcement on the local rivers.

CO Steve Chihak (Hastings) spent time responding to TIP calls and miscellaneous wildlife complaints.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Dallas Cornell (Ortonville) worked sport fishing, AIS, boat and water safety, and ATV safety this week.

CO Jacob Peterson (Redwood Falls) worked angling and ATV activity in his station. He also participated in a district-wide AIS detail in the Marshall station.

CO Shawn Wichmann (Slayton) reports enforcement action was taken for various boating/PWC registration violations and ATV violations.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Montevideo) spent time this past week with K9 Earl and the MN DNR K9 unit attending USPCA Region 12 PD1 K9 Trials held in Delano.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) worked angling, invasive species, and boating enforcement this past week.

CO Dustin Roemeling (Worthington) spent the week working sport fishing and boating enforcement.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) Spent the week working fishing, boating, ATV, and state park enforcement.

CO Mason Bulthuis (Madison) spent the previous week focusing enforcement efforts on angling and ATV activity.

CO Danielle Reuss (Benson) assisted with a district AIS check station this past week. Enforcement efforts focused on angling and ATV activities.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Travis Cain (Windom) spent time assisting a neighboring state with a big game investigation.

CO Stephen Westby (Willmar #2) patrolled area lakes for boating and angling activities. CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) received calls about sick/injured animals and fishing and license related questions.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent time working on angling and boating enforcement. CO Zachary Larson (Hutchinson East) patrol efforts this past week were focused on fishing and boating enforcement throughout McLeod and Sibley Counties.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked anglers on area lakes. Watercraft were inspected.

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) followed up on a dumping complaint and a public lands complaint.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson-West) spent time this week working on AIS and ATV activity.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, boaters, ATV operators, and responded to TIP calls.

CO Meng Moua (Waseca) focused on fishing, ATV, and AIS activities.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) checked anglers, ATV operators and worked AIS enforcement this week.

CO Josephine Homeier (Spring Valley) spent the week patrolling for various recreational activities and following up on miscellaneous calls.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on boating and angling activities.

CO Mitch Nowak (St. Peter) spent time this week attending training.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) focused efforts on boating and angling enforcement. CO Annette Schlag (Rochester #1) spent time this week training with K9 Trapper. USPCA Region 12 K9 trials were attended.

CO Joel Heyn (Plainview) worked mainly anglers during the week.

CO Marie Petersen (Wabasha) patrolled Wabasha County for recreational activity. Anglers report varying success rates.

CO Calli Weber (Winona) spent the week checking anglers and monitoring ATV activity.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week patrolling for area angling and boating activity.

Aviation Section

CO Pilot Ryan Hanna (Grand Rapids) conducted one creel flight over Lake Vermilion in a long ongoing survey.

CO Pilot Charles Scott (Brainerd) attended to aircraft maintenance and completed fiscal year end tasks.

CO Pilot Brianna Shaw (Brainerd) continued aerial counts for the Lake Vermillion Creel Survey. Shaw also assisted with staging aircraft for maintenance.

NR Pilot Gracie Zeller (Brainerd) thoroughly cleaned a helicopter and attended to multiple maintenance tasks. A training checkout flight was postponed and preparations were made for a future mission.