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Heidecke Lake reopened to boat anglers in Grundy County, Ill.

Popular fishing spot had been closed due to low water. (Outdoor News photo by Eric Morken)

Morris, Ill. — Illinois DNR announced June 18 that water levels at Heidecke Lake in Grundy County had reached levels safe to allow anglers to use boats on the lake.

The announcement came a day prior to the state’s annual Free Fishing Days, which were held June 19-22.

The traditional April 1 opening of the lake was delayed this year because of unusually low water levels caused by drought conditions this spring.

Located near Morris, Heidecke Lake is a former cooling lake for a power generation plant. DNR leases the site to provide public outdoor recreational opportunities.

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For the first time since the utility site was decommissioned in 2007, water levels at Heidecke Lake dropped too low to allow safe navigation by boats and other watercraft, as well as by first responders who could be called upon to conduct rescues on the lake.

In the interest of public safety, DNR officials chose to delay reopening the lake to boaters.

“Ideal water levels for the lake are about 510 feet, with safe navigation for watercraft typically possible at 508 feet or higher,” DNR noted. The lake had reached 508 feet as of June 18.

DNR pointed out that shallow areas still persist throughout Heidecke and encouraged boaters to exercise caution while launching and navigating and remain aware of their surroundings.

Boaters also should abide by all normal lake rules.

“Heidecke Lake is a popular spot for anglers, and DNR appreciates their patience as department staff carefully monitored water levels to ensure safety for all who enjoy recreating on this lake,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We look forward to welcoming boaters back.”

DNR staff will continue to monitor water levels in the lake. Questions can be directed to the Heidecke Lake site office at 815-942-6352.

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