Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2125

Sheboygan charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch reports good mixed-bag catches on Lake Michigan, including a 25-pound chinook one of his boats caught this week. Dan invites listeners to attend the Venetian Boat Parade on July 3 and fireworks on July 4 in Sheboygan Harbor and enjoy drinks, dinner, and pool at Vibez Bar and Billiards. Pappas Trading Post archery expert JC Chamberlin reports they have new Mathews Arc bows in stock, including a limited-edition model celebrating the 250th birthday of America. Ada Klute relates the sad story of a newborn fawn that did not make it and invites listeners to attend Livin the Dream Carve and Sale, June 26-28 at Ho Chunk Gaming in Black River Falls.