Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

AUG. 20: Elk River Goldeneyes Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 6:00 pm, Rockwoods Event Center, Elk River. Call Tim Ole at 763-237-4155 for more info.

AUG. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Warroad Area Chapter Banquet, 5:00 pm, Springsteel Resort, Warroad. Call Ike Miller at 218-202-0610 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

DNR ATV Class DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: July 11 at 10:00 am Mankato Motor Sports. Call Steven D. Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for info.

DNR Youth Firearm Safety: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held Aug. 29 at 10:00am Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D. Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info.

Lyon Count Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7:00 pm, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7:00 pm

Women Teaching Women Pheasant Hunting Weekend: Aug. 14-16 at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club Sponsored by Metro Area Pheasants Forever/Bird Bustin Babes Call Denise Bornhausen at 612-578-3816 for more info.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5:00 pm on WCCO Newstalk am830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts



• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations. You can also listen to new episodes each week at www.outdoornews.com or search for Minnesota Outdoor News Radio and subscribe to it for free anywhere you get your podcasts.

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Minnesota Bound: Saturday, Channel 45 TV 9:30 pm CT; Sunday on Channel 5/KSTP at 11 pm, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo, Minnesota Bound Youtube Channel.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 pm



• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 pm For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8:00am-4:00pm, Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Started in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 pm For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Kicking Bear Adventure Camp: The Kicking Bear Foundation is hosting an Adventure Camp on June 20 from 3:30-8 p.m. at 4344 130th St., Karlstad, MN 56732. This is a free event and there will be a number of outdoor events for kids ages 5-13 to take part in. Events include archery, tomahawks, BB guns and many other. Visit the Kicking Bear Foundation website for more information or to register.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6:00-9:00 pm Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Montgomery Sportsmen’s Club: Trap Range Open Wed. eve 6:00-8:00pm April thru. October. Trap & Wobble Trap. Call Scott Peterson 612-756-3947 for more info.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Plymouth Gun Club: All Year Wed. 11:00 am to dark and Sat. 10:00am-4:00pm, 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:00 pm, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:00 pm, Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

The Central Minnesota Chapter MDHA: Meets the third Tues. of each month. Contact Kyle Hedlund at 320-493-6949 for more info.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov. 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7:00 pm, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm, at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6:00-8:30 pm at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6:00-8:00 pm, Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7:00 pm, www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Itasca Chapter meeting: July 13th at 6pm in the Cohasset community center attached and behind a Cohasset school. Questions email mdhaitasca@gmail.com

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 pm, Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

MDHA Rum River Chapter Meetings: Regular meetings: Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec 14. St Francis American Legion. Call Darrell Healy at 763-425-7506 for info.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7:00 pm, Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar, 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7:00 pm at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7:00 pm, Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 pm, The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 pm www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 pm, McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7:00 pm, New Ulm Country Club, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7:00 pm, Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7:00 pm, Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

North Suburban Chapter MDHA: At Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave. NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6:00 pm Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 pm, Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 pm at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 pm, Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7:00 pm, Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7:00 pm, Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Sheldon Valley Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 pm, Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7:00 pm, KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7:00 pm, Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 pm, Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 pm, at Itasca County YMCA or via Zoom. For more info call Bob Scheierl, 218-327-2399.

TOURNAMENTS

JULY 11: MN Outdoor Adventure Foundation Killian Classic, 6:00 am-3:00 pm, An annual fishing tournament & charity event held on the Horseshoe Chain of lakes. Visit www.mnoaf.org, facebook events or call Logan Vermeer at 763-760-0214 for more info.

AUG. 8-9: Arrowhead HRC 10th Annual Licensed Regular Hunt. 8:00 am, Mt. Iron Minnesota. Call Mark Ettl at 651-416-0485 or visit Huntsecretary.com for more info.

SHOWS

JUNE 20: White Bear Lake Classic and Vintage Boat Show 10am – 3pm at White Bear Shopping Center. Call Mary Peterson at 651-407-1200 for more info.

AUG. 7-9 & AUG. 14-16: Game Fair located in the City of Ramsey. Fri, Sat, Sun 9am-5pm.

AUG. 21-22: Waterfowl Hunters EXPO at the Sunnyview EXPO Center, Oshkosh, WI. Aug 21: 12:00-6:00pm Aug 22: 8:00am-4:00pm. https://waterfowlhuntersexpo.com

AUG. 27-SEPT. 7: Minnesota State Fair. *Hours not yet updated for 2026.

SEPT. 12-13: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club 29th Annual Gun Show. Willmar Civic Center, Saturday 8-5, Sunday 9-3. Visit www.WillmarRifleAndPistolClub.com for info.

SEPT. 18-19: Saint Cloud Gun Show. Friday, September 18th: 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm And Saturday, September 19th: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Saint Cloud, MN Army National Guard Armory. Visit www.SaintCloudGunShow.com for details.

OCT. 2-3: Marshall Gun Show. Fri., Oct. 2, 4:00 am-8:00 pm and Sat., Oct. 3, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Marshall, Red Baron Arena & Expo. Visit www.MarshallGunShow.com for more details.

OCT. 10-11: Zero Tolerance Fall Willmar Firearm-Knife-Coin Show. Willmar Civic Center, Willmar. Call Rebecca Nistler/Kyle Carlson at 320-382-4022 for more info.

OCT. 24-25: Wayne Carlson Memorial FIrearm-Knife-Coin Show, Windom Community Center, Windom. Sat. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sun. 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Call Rebecca Nistler/Kyle Carlson at 320-382-4022 for more info.

DEC. 4-6: St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show. Located at the St. Paul River Centre. *hours not yet updated for 2026.

DEC. 11-13: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show. Located at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. *Hours not yet updated for 2026.

DEC. 18-19: Freeport Gun Show. Fri., Dec. 18th: 4:00pm – 8:00pm & Sat., Dec. 19th: 8:00am – 4:00pm. Freeport, MN Freeport Community Center. For more details visit www.FreeportGunShow.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

AUGUST 7,8,9 and AUGUST 14,15,16 Game Fair at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels, Ramsey, Minn. Learn more at Gamefair.com

SEPT. 22-24: Private Lands Partners Day, Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, Alexandria. For more info visit https://partnerscapes.org/private-lands-partnersday-2026 or email AnnMarie_Krmpotich@fws.gov.