Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2122

Plan now to attend Huntstock Midwest at Dodge County Fairgrounds July 17-19. Enjoy woodcarving, chainsaw carving, and sawmilling events at Livin the Dream Carve and Sale, June 26-28 in Black River Falls. Russian anglers welcome American outdoor writer to Zander Trophee, the Bassmaster Classic of Russia. Jeff reports on his recent turkey hunt and the National Walleye Trail tournament in Mobridge, South Dakota. Dan wraps up the spring turkey season with his biggest bird ever.