Illinois Mixed Bag: Pere Marquette State Park to host Two Rivers fishing fair

Grafton, Ill. — Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton will host the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on June 6. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, which is near Grafton on Illinois 100. There are no admission or parking fees, and no fishing license or gear is needed to participate.

The fishing fair will feature a variety of outdoor activities.

Participating children will find a catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch.

The popular One-Cast station ensures everyone wins a prize. And bow-fishing stations offer youth an opportunity to shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a three-dimensional target. Every child who completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have a chance to catch trout from the pond.

Returning and new entertainment this year includes a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium stocked with fish species found in the Illinois River; Hall of Fame fisherman Jimmy Houston; Tim Guraedy, known as “Mountain Man” from the television show “Duck Dynasty;” Camo the Clown; music by Steve and Jackie of Outlaw Opry; and food and beverages.

“We want to get kids hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” said DNR urban fishing coordinator Scott Isringhausen. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to continue offering this free event.”

For more information, contact Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323, ext. 1, or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Illinois Department of Transportation worker ticketed over dumping of deer carcasses

Ralph Loos: Illinois youth muskie event sticks tight to Bob Kerans’ aspirations

American eel caught by Chicago River angler raises questions

SAHARA WOODS OHV TRAILS OPEN FOR SEASON

Carrier Mills, Ill. — The off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails at Sahara Woods State Recreation Area in Saline County are open and ready to welcome visitors for the 2026 outdoor recreation season. Sahara Woods near Carrier Mills offers nearly 30 miles of landscaped OHV trails for riders’ enjoyment.

The trails are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday each week, May through January. A one-day permit costs $20 per vehicle. Four-day permits are available for $65 per vehicle. Rules and guidelines can be found online, along with registration forms, waivers of liability, and instructions for purchasing ride permits.

For additional information, call 618-994-2022 or email dnr.saharawoodsohv@illinois.gov.

STATE’S MOST-VISITED PARK HOLDS SAFETY BRIEFING

Utica, Ill. — A large contingent of local officials and state agency representatives gathered at Illinois’ most visited state park to discuss safety measures and responsibilities for visitors to those parks.

Starved Rock State Park Site Superintendent Monty Bernadoni, State Senator Sue Rezin, DNR Conservation Police and representatives from surrounding communities and local emergency services met to discuss how to continue to coordinate services. Bernadoni gave an update on improvements within the park, including a potential wastewater treatment plant south of the park, out of the flood plain.

Emergency services have been coordinated between local and county agencies, with La Salle County Emergency Services obtaining outdoor warning sirens to be installed within Starved Rock State Park in the next 12 to 18 months. Wireless weather alerts are now available it was noted during the meeting.

The use of drones, K9s, and flock cameras have been tested successfully in search and rescue drill, and access to a portable AM radio transmitter is available to use in cases of full parking lots and trail closures.

All of this is in advance of what park management expects to be a busier year than last, Bernadoni, said.

KIDS FISHING DERBY SET FOR FOUR LAKES PRESERVE

Pecatonica, Ill. — The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County and Muskies, Inc.-Flatlanders Chapter are inviting children to participate in their annual Hooked on Fun Kid’s Fishing Derby.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 13 at Four Lakes Forest Preserve, 10207 Fish Hatchery Road, in Pecatonica. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., according to a community announcement.

The derby is designed to introduce children to ethical fishing in a safe and fun environment. Forest preserve staff and Muskies, Inc. volunteers will guide young anglers as they compete to catch the biggest fish.

GRANT AWARDED FOR POTTER’S LAKE DOCK PROJECT

Rock Island, Ill. — DNR awarded four grants totaling $69,600 through the Illinois Boat Access Area Development Program to help local governments create boat and canoe access areas on Illinois lakes and rivers.

“Investing in boat launches around the state helps communities improve access to public lakes and rivers and creates a better all-around recreation experience for thousands of residents and visitors,” DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said.

In the Quad Cities, the City of Rock Island will receive $69,600 to replace the existing courtesy dock at the east boat launch on Potter’s Lake in Sunset Park with a new disabled-accessible gangway and dock system. The dock will be designed to adjust to changing water levels so it can be used year-round. Handrails will be installed to improve safety and accessibility for boating, fishing and other recreational activities.

The program offers financial assistance to local government agencies to acquire, construct, expand and rehabilitate public boat and canoe access areas on Illinois lakes and rivers.

Eligible project activities include waterfront land acquisition for public access areas and construction or renovation of boat and canoe launching ramps, docks, restrooms, security lighting, parking areas, roads, walkways and other boating-related facilities.