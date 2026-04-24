Episode 589 – BWCA U.S. Senate vote, 2026 bear tags, youth clay target league, MN-FISH summit

Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein kick off the show not mincing words over a big topic across the nation’s outdoors scene: last week’s U.S. Senate vote affecting the Boundary Waters Cane Area Wilderness. Then Dan Stark from the Minnesota DNR jumps in to share details on the 2026 black bear hunting season; the deadline to apply for a tag is next Friday, May 1. Drew Tri from the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League then joins the program to mark the kickoff of the 2026 youth season. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show talking about Eric Morken’s report on the 2026 MN-Fish Summit last week in Alexandria, including top topics like the new year-round bass fishing season and the popularity of forward-facing sonar.