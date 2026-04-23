Minnesota DNR to host public meeting for Mille Lacs fisheries management

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resource invites anyone interested in fisheries management of Lake Mille Lacs to an informational meeting on the Thursday evening before fishing opener.

The in-person meeting is scheduled to discuss the status of the fishery, background on the creel survey program and 2026 results, species population modeling, and the process of setting regulations.

The public can ask questions and provide input at the meeting to help guide the Minnesota DNR in fisheries management. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Hazelton Town Hall, 24248 U.S. Highway 169 in Aitkin.

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Individuals with a disability who wish to request a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event should contact the Mille Lacs Lake area fisheries office by noon Wednesday, May 6, by email at millelacs.fisheries@state.mn.us or by phone at 320-525-3880 or via telecommunications relay service.

More information about Mille Lacs Lake is available on the Minnesota DNR Mille Lacs Lake webpage.