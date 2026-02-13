Gun rights defender Attorney Paloma Capanna joins the podcast once again to catch up on the status of a number of lawsuits she’s either involved in or knowledgeable of that challenge New York gun laws, such as the 2022 Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Yet another lawsuit she’s tackling involves three North Country FFL dealers challenging the state’s Attorney General’s office. Capanna talks about where things are at, where she expects them to go, and when.
Episode 90 — Attorney Paloma Capanna and New York Gun Lawsuits
