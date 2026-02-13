This week’s show begins with Matthew Schultz, program manager from Sportsmen For the Boundary Waters, who brings listeners up to date on the latest expectations for a vote in the U.S. Senate on repealing the mineral withdrawal order in the Rainy River watershed near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Then Mike Christensen, director of operations for Pass It On-Outdoor Mentors, shares the history of the youth mentoring group with listeners, plus its plans to expand further into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Tim Lesmeister helps host Rob Drieslein wrap up the program by breaking down some of this week’s news headlines, including native roughfish management debate in Minnesota, Steve Carney’s induction into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame, and a fun recap of the Westminster Dog Show.
Episode 579 – Pending BWCAW Senate vote, Pass It On-Outdoor Mentors, Westminster dog show, roughfish
