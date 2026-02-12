Meeting set for Feb. 12 to learn about fisheries management in Wisconsin’s ceded territory

Rhinelander, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds fish enthusiasts of a fisheries management meeting set to occur online and in person at the DNR’s Rhinelander and Spooner service centers on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Join DNR staff at 6 p.m. for a presentation on the management of walleye and muskellunge in the ceded territories of northern Wisconsin and how the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC), six Wisconsin Ojibwe tribes and the DNR have cooperatively managed these fisheries for the past 35 years.

This meeting is a part of the DNR’s northern fisheries management spotlight meeting series. Additional information, including virtual meeting information through Microsoft Teams, can be found on the DNR’s Meetings & Hearings calendar.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 35 Years Of Fisheries Management In Wisconsin’s Ceded Territory

Presenters: Lawrence Eslinger and Gene Hatzenbeler, DNR fisheries biologists; Mark Luehring, GLIFWC Inland Fisheries Section leader; Aaron Shultz, GLIFWC climate change inland fisheries biologist; Conrad St. John, St. Croix Tribal Chairman; and Kurt Justice, fishing guide and owner of Kurt’s Island Sports, Minocqua

When: Thursday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: Rhinelander DNR Service Center (107 Sutliff Avenue, Rhinelander), Spooner DNR Service Center (810 W Maple Street, Spooner) or virtual via Microsoft Teams