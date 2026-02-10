Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

FEB. 14-15: Free Fishing Weekend.

FEB. 22: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH 1: Pure Michigan Hunt application period opens.

MARCH 1: Fox hunting season ends

MARCH 1: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from southern LP lakes.

MARCH 1: Mink, muskrat and fox trapping season ends.

MARCH 1: Bobcat hunting ends in Units A, B, and C.

MARCH 15: Pike, muskie and walleye seasons end except on Great Lakes and connecting waters in the LP.

MARCH 15: Muskie and pike spearing season ends.

MARCH 15: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from lakes in the northern LP.

MARCH 31: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from lakes in the UP.

MARCH 31: Squirrel, rabbit and hare hunting seasons end statewide.

MARCH 31: 2025 Fishing licenses expire.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsman’s Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Huron Pointe Sportsmen’s Association: Archery range is open Wed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The club is located at 35800 28 Mile Road, Lenox Twp. Michigan 48048. Call Joseph Kulka at (586) 749-5420 for more info or visit www.huronpointe.org

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 47012, Plymouth, MN 55447-0012 Fax: 763-546-5913

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

FEB. 11-15: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 12-15: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 19-22: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 S. Steele Street, Ionia, MI 48846. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

FEB. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Pine River MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Pins, 1091 E. Center Street, Ithaca, MI 48847. Call Darren Fish at (989) 388-3001 for more info.

FEB. 27: Whitetails Unlimited Pinconning Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Pinconning Cheese House, 770 E. Pinconning Road, Pinconning, MI 48650. Call Paul Kaczmarek at (989) 313-0548 for more info.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Lapeer Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Metamore Lions Club, 3790 North Oak Street, Metamora, MI 48455. Call Jeremy Keefer at (810) 691-7176 for more info.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch MI Chapter Banquet at 4: 30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 601 Columbus Avenue, West Branch, MI 48661. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

MARCH 6: Whitetails Unlimited Livingston County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2830 East Grand River, Howell, MI 48843. Call Jennifer DeGrandchamp at (517) 404-3245 for more info.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Livingston County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 2830 East Grand River, Howell, MI 48843. Call Jennifer DeGrandchamp at (517) 404-3245 for more info.

MARCH 11: Whitetails Unlimited Romeo/Washington Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30p.m. at Gilbert Sportsmen Club, 60125 Omo Road, New Haven, MI 48048. Call Art & Dawn Rienas (989) 269-6237 for more info.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Caro Area Chapter Banquet begin at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 903 Ryan Road, Caro, MI 48723. Call Dean Burkel at (989) 550-3223 for more info.

MARCH 21: Whitetails Unlimited Sunrise Side Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Posen Community Center, 10813 Michigan Avenue, Posen, MI 49776. Call Mark Lewandowski at (989) 766-9254 for more info.

MARCH 21: Great Lakes Bay Regional Steelheaders Banquet begins at noon at the VFW Hall, 3013 Bay City Road, Midland, MI. Call Dave Rummel at (989) 205-5984 for more info.

MARCH 28: Whitetails Unlimited 31st Annual White River MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 803 E. Colby Road, Whitehall, MI 49461. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

MARCH 31: Whitetails Unlimited Dundee Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Old Mill, 245 Toledo Street, Dundee, MI 48131. Call Scott Heck at (734) 216-5601 for more info.

APRIL 3: Whitetails Unlimited St. Clair Area Spring Fling begins at 5 p.m. at Kn ights of Columbus, 3501 Rattle Run Road, St. Clair. Call 989-619-3481 for more info.

APRIL 4: Whitetails Unlimited Stockbridge Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 at American Legion Post 510, 830 S. Clinton Street, Stockbridge, MI 48629. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

APRIL 4: Whitetails Unlimited Hale Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Plainfield Township Hall, 220 N. Washington, Hale. Call 989-486-1961 for more info.

APRIL 11: Whitetails Unlimited Houghton Lake Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 at the Northern Center, 7784 Stone School Road, Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Call Dave DenBoer at (989) 429-0822 for more info.

APRIL 18: Whitetails Unlimited Shelby Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, Shelby, MI 49455. Call Dustin Waller (231) 861-5599 for more info.

APRIL 25: Whitetails Unlimited Lenawee Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 180, 16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, MI 49247. Call John Ofchar at (517) 812-8480 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

FEB. 3-24: Archery 101, a four week introduction to the sport of archery begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 14: Freshwater Fishing: Ice Fishing begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 25: After School Archery begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 25: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

FEB. 17, 24, 28: An in-depth ice fishing class for anglers of all skill levels will be held via Zoom (17th and 24th) and at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac, Michigan, 49601. Call (231)779-1321 for more info.

FEB. 17, 24, 28: BOW Ice Fishing School, this women-only ice fishing class for anglers of all skill levels will be held via Zoom (17th and 24th) and at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac, Michigan, 49601. Call (231)779-1321 for more info.

MARCH 11: After School Archery begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

MARCH. 11: Open Range Archery begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.

MARCH 11: Archery Explore It begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater Street, Detroit, Michigan, 48207. Call (844) 622-6367 for more info.