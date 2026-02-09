Monday, February 9th, 2026
Ohio Wildlife Diversity conference set for March

The Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference annually welcomes wildlife researchers, students, educators, and enthusiasts to celebrate the state’s lesser-known wildlife species. (File photo by Ryan Rothstein)

Columbus — Learn about freshwater mussels, grassland birds, native bees, Tippecanoe darters, and even more critters and fish during the 42nd annual Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference on Wednesday, March 11, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The conference, themed “Celebrating Success,” is scheduled to take place at Ohio State University’s Ohio Union in Columbus. Registration is now open.

The Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference annually welcomes wildlife researchers, students, educators, and enthusiasts to celebrate the state’s lesser-known wildlife species. The popular event draws hundreds of guests to listen to presentations from experts and network with wildlife professionals.

Presentations

This year’s event features a keynote presentation from Dr. Michael Hoggarth of Otterbein University titled, “On the Cusp of a Comeback: The Status of the Freshwater Mussels of Ohio.” Additional presentations include:

• Midden Makers on the Mend: Ohio’s Allegheny Woodrat Comeback, by Becky Crow, ODNR Division of Wildlife.

• Small but Mighty: Reintroduction of the Tiny Tippecanoe Darter into Ohio’s Largest River Systems, by Brian Zimmerman, Ohio State University.

• Succession to Success: Management and Movement of Massasaugas, by Jesse Sockman, Ohio State University.

• Sturgeon Surge: Lake Sturgeon Reintroduction in Ohio, by Eric Weimer, ODNR Division of Wildlife.

• Let’s Make a Buzz: Celebrating the Success of Ohio’s First Statewide Bee Survey, by Dr. Karen Goodell, Ohio State University Newark.

• Habitat Management Successes: Lessons from Grassland Bird Monitoring in Ohio, by Joseph Lautenbach, ODNR Division of Wildlife.

• Celebrating Fungal Diversity: A New Guide to Common Ohio Mushrooms, by Django Grootmyers, University of Tennessee Knoxville

Event information

Date and time: Wednesday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Address: Ohio Union, 1739 North High Street, Columbus. The conference, check-in, and on-site registration are on the second floor of the Ohio Union.

Parking: Conference attendees should park in the Ohio Union South Parking Garage (1759 North High Street) for $10 (credit card only).

Registration

Preregistration is recommended and can be completed at wildohio.gov or by calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). Registration is available at the following rates:

Discounted rate (register by Sunday, March 1): $40.

Legacy partner (register by Sunday, March 1): $100.

A box lunch is available for $18 for those who preregister by Wednesday, Feb 25.

Rate after Sunday, March 1, and at the door: $50.

Student rate: $15.

New this year, participants can register as a Legacy Partner. This registration option comes with a themed tote bag (also included with discounted rate), 2026 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, 2026 Wild Ohio Calendar, one-year membership to Wild Ohio Magazine, reserved table seating, and a wildlife diversity themed gift.

Learn more and register for the conference at wildohio.gov.

