Poacher suspected in killing of popular Yellowstone wolf

Gardiner, Montana — A prominent wolf that lived among Yellowstone’s most famous wolf pack is believed to have been illegally shot and killed just outside the park last month, according to wildlife experts.

The wolf was likely killed on Christmas Day, according to a statement by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). Wildlife officials began investigating after they received a mortality signal from the wolf’s collar near the Jardine area, the agency said.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks initially offered a $1,000 reward for information. The Large Carnivore Fund and Wolves of the Rockies together have offered an additional $30,000.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Illinois angler’s 57-incher latest to earn Wisconsin muskie record

Wisconsin’s Wild Rose hatchery bolsters Green Bay spotted muskie

New York ECOs bust illegal striped bass take, sales in Nassau County

The investigation began when officials received a mortality signal from a collared wolf in the Jardine area. They found the collar had been cut off and thrown into a tree, but they did not find a wolf carcass.

This area is in wolf management unit 313, which closed to wolf hunting on Nov. 16. However, game wardens believe the collared wolf was killed around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Montana officials did not name the individual wolf that was believed to have been killed. However, wildlife advocacy groups and the greater wolf community are confident that the wolf in question was 1478F.

A female wolf of the Junction Butte pack named 1478F – based on her collar number – was born in April 2022 and became one of the most beloved members of the pack for trackers and visitors alike due to her demeanor and hunting skills, wolf historian Leo Leckie told ABC News. The Yellowstone Wolf Family Tree, which Leckie contributes to, is the historical archive of all Yellowstone wolves since they were reintroduced into the park in 1995.