Illinois Mixed Bag: Bald eagle viewing events planned statewide

Springfield — DNR is inviting families, wildlife watchers, and nature lovers to experience eagle-watching events across the state this winter.

The best time to see the majestic bald eagle in Illinois is during the winter when the raptors seek open water areas for fishing. Certain Illinois state parks and locations, including Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County and the Illinois State Museum’s Dickson Mounds Museum in Fulton County, host eagle-watching programs during this period.

Visitors can enjoy the following eagle-watching events: Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County – Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20, Feb. 25, Feb. 26, Feb. 27, March 6 (Reservations are required and can be made by calling 618-786-3323, ext. 1.);

Fulton-Mason Eagle Day – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dickson Mounds Museum and other sites throughout Fulton and Mason counties;

Bald Eagle Days at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Missouri – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Flock to the Rock in Whiteside County – Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springfield — The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting applications for its 2026 Conservation Achievement Scholarships, which will award up to four one-time scholarships of $2,000 each to Illinois high school seniors committed to conserving the state’s natural resources. The scholarships recognize students who have demonstrated sustained, voluntary dedication to preserving, protecting, enhancing or promoting Illinois’ lands, waters and wildlife.

One scholarship is reserved annually for a dependent of an Illinois Department of Natural Resources employee.

“The Conservation Achievement Scholarship reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of conservation leaders,” said Jenny Vaughn, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. “These students are already making meaningful contributions to their communities, and this support helps them continue that work through education and service.”

Since the program began in 2005, the foundation has awarded $194,000 to 95 Illinois students. The scholarships are supported by donations from individuals and partner organizations committed to protecting Illinois’ natural resources for future generations.

Applicants must be Illinois residents and seniors enrolled in an Illinois high school during the year the scholarship is awarded. Applications must be received by March 1.

More information and application materials are available at ilconservation.org/Scholarships.

Duck Stamp Exhibit at Plum Creek Until Feb. 22

Beecher, Ill. — The Federal Duck Stamp Art Exhibit has brought nationally selected duck artwork to Plum Creek Nature Center in Will County through Feb. 22. Hours for the free, all-ages exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The exhibit features the top 12 entries in the adult category, for artists ages 18 and older, along with 55 pieces created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Best of Show winners from each state will be included, along with a few additional standout pieces.

“Birders, artists, and nature enthusiasts alike will appreciate the skill and creativity displayed through the artwork,” said Heather Van Zyl, facility supervisor at Plum Creek Nature Center, which is located within Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. “You just might learn something new, too, as we’ve added a few educational pieces as well.”

Van Zyl encourages visitors to view the exhibit – which is made possible through the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County – and then take a walk to Snapper Pond or another Forest Preserve wetland to see which ducks may be stopping by during the winter months.

Wingshooting Clinics, Hunts Set for March

Springfield — Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the youth wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunts scheduled at Pere Marquette State Park on March 7 and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex on March 21.

Hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning, taught by National Sporting Clays Association and DNR certified instructors.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon.

Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits for the wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts are available through the DNR’s Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system.

Missouri Hunters Harvest 301,954 Deer in 2025-26

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri’s 2025-2026 deer-hunting season ended Jan. 15 with a total deer harvest of 301,954. It was an increase from the 275,656 deer taken during the 2024-2025 deer season.

Of the deer harvested this season, 145,222 were antlered bucks, 25,129 were button bucks, and 131,603 were does. Top harvest counties for the overall deer season were Franklin with 6,770, Howell with 5,490, and Callaway, with 5,346.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported that archery hunters checked in with 62,203 deer during the 2025-2026 season. Top counties for the archery deer season were Jefferson with 1,571, Franklin with 1,272, and St. Louis with 1,076. Last year’s archery deer-harvest total was 56,516.

The 2025-2026 harvest total was slightly above the five-year average and the sixth time the harvest total has exceeded 300,000 deer.

According to MDC, four non-fatal, self-inflicted firearms-related hunting incidents were reported during the season with one involving deer hunting and others involving other game.