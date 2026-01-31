Unique to north country, snowshoe hares provide fast winter hunting action in Minnesota

Over many years of chasing snowshoe hares, my hunting comrades and I have fine-tuned a method of successfully hunting these secretive forest animals with archery tackle.
Snowshoe hares travel ghostlike through the frigid forest; their cryptic winter coats provide them near-perfect camouflage against the snow. Some hunters call them “chameleons of the cold.” A profusion of hair growing from their outsized feet, along with spreading their toes, allows them relatively effortless travel over deep snow.