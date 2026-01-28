Wednesday, January 28th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, January 28th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Bureau of Land Management revokes American Prairie bison leases in Montana

American Prairie, a conservation nonprofit working to restore the prairie ecosystem of north-central Montana, hinted in a statement that a legal challenge to the decision in the federal court system might be coming. (File photo courtesy of the USFWS)

Malta, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced recently that it is revoking grazing permits in Phillips County that American Prairie had been using to sustain its herd of bison.

The decision comes after a three-and-a-half-year battle between the Montana livestock industry, backed by Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Justice, and American Prairie, a conservation nonprofit working to restore the prairie ecosystem of north-central Montana.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association cheered the news, describing it as a “win for public lands ranching in Montana.”

“MSGA is thrilled to see this decision by the BLM to restore grazing allotments back to their intended usage for production livestock grazing,” MSGA President Lesley Robinson said in a press release. “MSGA is proud to defend sound, lawful land management. This decision is an incredible win for public lands grazers, ranching families and rural communities across the West.”

American Prairie called the decision a “troubling precedent” for those reliant on consistent, predictable federal land management decisions.

“This decision is not grounded in new impacts or new information — it appears to be completely arbitrary and is unfair,” American Prairie CEO Ali Fox wrote in an emailed statement. “When federal agencies begin changing how the rules are applied after the process is complete, it undermines confidence in the system for everyone who relies on public lands. Montana livestock owners deserve clarity, fairness and decisions they can count on.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Commentary: Fight back against legislation that threatens Minnesota’s Boundary Waters

Public comment sought as Minnesota reviews groundwater protection

Ohio’s steelhead fishing hasn’t been great, but brighter days may be ahead

American Prairie’s statement also emphasized bison’s ecological significance to prairie ecosystems, describing it as “a relationship that has been extensively studied and well documented over time.”

In its Jan. 16 letter to American Prairie signed by Sonya Germann, the State Director for the Bureau of Land Management’s Montana/Dakotas office, the Interior Department took issue with how American Prairie has characterized its herd of bison, estimated in 2024 at approximately 900 animals.

American Prairie had been grazing bison on four leases for about three years as the high-profile case wound through the Interior Department’s Office of Hearings and Appeals, a quasi-judicial body that considers issues related to federally administered grazing permits. (American Prairie pointed out in a statement to MTFP that it first received permission to graze bison on BLM land using other leases that were also revoked by Friday’s decision in the mid-aughts and has “done so successfully for the past 20 years.”)

In December, Trump administration Interior Secretary Doug Burgum directed the BLM to reconsider the grazing authorization approved by the Biden administration in 2022, arguing that the 1934 Taylor Grazing Act requires that grazing on publicly owned federal lands be “limited to cases where the animals to be grazed are domestic and will be used for production-oriented purposes.”

That distinction was the justification BLM provided for its decision this week.

“There are multiple times wherein by the applicant’s own admissions it is clear that these are not managed for production-oriented purposes and so do not fall within the meaning of the terms livestock and domestic as those terms are used in the applicable statutory authorities,” Germann wrote in her 24-page decision letter. “Reissuing cattle-only permits on allotments where bison or a combination of cattle and/or bison were previously authorized … ensures that the BLM is acting within the limits of its statutory authority.”

In its 2022 record of decision approving American Prairie’s Montana bison grazing plan, the BLM noted that bison grazing is permitted on leases it administers in Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Though the proposal to allow domestic indigenous livestock grazing conflicts with views and opinions expressed among some users of public lands, such unfavorable views of the proposal itself do not constitute a scientific controversy, disagreement about the nature of effects, or provide evidence that the project is not in conformance to BLM’s statutory and regulatory requirements,” the agency wrote then.

American Prairie, which aims to connect 3.2 million acres — “enough to support a healthy prairie ecosystem”— has amassed a vast collection of land holdings and leases to facilitate its rewilding and biodiversity-restoration vision since its founding in 2001. In late 2024, the nonprofit announced that recent large ranch purchases had helped it cross a notable threshold: between its private landholdings and federal grazing leases, it has assumed control over more than half a million acres.

In recent years, the organization, previously titled the American Prairie Reserve, has garnered pushback from Republican politicians and neighboring livestock producers wary of the nonprofit’s substantial — and growing — influence on the cultural, land-ownership and property tax dynamics of central Montana. American Prairie critics, including the United Property Owners of Montana, have rallied support for their cause under a “Save the Cowboy” slogan.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gianforte, who have fought the 2022 decision, described the agency’s reversal this week as a victory for Montana agriculture.

“Canceling the American Prairie Reserve’s bison grazing permit will help to protect the livestock industry and ranching communities in Northeastern Montana from the elitists trying to push them out,” Knudsen said in a statement.

American Prairie hinted in its statement that a legal challenge to the decision in the federal court system might be coming, writing that it is “reviewing the decisions and determining its course of action.”

___

Story by Amanda Eggert / Montana Free Press Montana Free Press. This story was originally published by Montana Free Press and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Catching sunfish early – video

Terry Tuma January 28, 2026

“Tackle” Terry Tuma suggests being out well before daybreak and letting the noise settle down after drilling holes. You may

Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

Outdoor News January 28, 2026

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Jan. 30, 2026 edition of Outdoor News.

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.