A motivated group of 75 men and women in camo and blaze orange moved through the hall of the Wisconsin State Capitol on Jan. 7 in Madison to meet with state legislators to advocate for outdoor issues. Listen here for details.
WI Daily Update: ‘Camo and the Capitol’ event brings outdoor advocates to the state capitol
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Data center in Pennsylvania seeks approval to discharge cooling water into Susquehanna River
A data center in northeastern Pennsylvania is seeking approval from the state to discharge used cooling water into the Susquehanna
MN Daily Update: A couple updates from Minnesota lakes
Rob Drieslein shares a couple items impacting two Minnesota lakes — one regarding zebra mussels from a Washington County water,
Michigan DNR explains its financial status to state’s Natural Resources Commission
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials presented the Natural Resources Commission with a budget overview in January, with a specific