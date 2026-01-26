Rob Drieslein shares a couple items impacting two Minnesota lakes — one regarding zebra mussels from a Washington County water, and another related to the stocking of trout near Mankato. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: A couple updates from Minnesota lakes
