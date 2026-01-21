U.S. House votes to reverse 20-year mining ban near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Wilderness

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 214 to 208 on Tuesday afternoon in favor of legislation that would reverse a 20-year Biden-era ban on mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber (R-8th) introduced H.J. Res. 140 earlier this month and advocated for its passage on the House floor Wednesday. Proponents of the resolution, including Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., testified that the proposed Twin Metals mine near the wilderness will decrease U.S. reliance on other nations for critical minerals.