Pair of ice anglers rescued on Illinois’ Lake Killarney

Cary, Ill. — Two people were rescued from a lake in a northwest suburb after they fell in while attempting to go ice fishing.

On Jan. 12, the Fire Protection District staff was dispatched to unincorporated Cary for reports of people calling out for help in Lake Killarney.

Two off-duty firefighters observed an adult and a teenager approximately 50 to 75 feet off the shore who had fallen through the ice. Both were struggling to keep their heads above water.

One of the firefighters entered the water through the ice and rescued the teenager, authorities said. Fire crews arrived and rescued the adult.

A neighboring resident also fell through the ice while trying to rescue the adult and teenager prior to the emergency crews’ arrival but was able to get himself to shore, where he was later evaluated, authorities said.

All three were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.