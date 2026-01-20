Tuesday, January 20th, 2026
Tuesday, January 20th, 2026

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JAN. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Sauk Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Rock Falls American Legion, 712 4th Avenue, Rock Falls. Call 815-564-7572.

JAN. 24: Bureau Creek Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Cider Mill, 14180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-866-7470.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Heart of Illinois Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria. Call 309-573-6307.

FEB. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Shoal Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Highland KC Hall, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Call 618-339-8112.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Mid-Illini Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Farmington Moose Lodge, 1001 E. Fort Street, Farmington. Call 309-224-4153.

FEB. 28: Whitetails Unlimited River Bottom Stump Sitters Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. Theresa of Avila Gym, 190 N. Ohio Street, Salem. Call 618-838-2253.

MARCH 6: Whitetails Unlimited Sugar Hill Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Marlene’s Event Barn, 1380 Hickory Point Road, Metamora. Call 920-743-6777.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Cold Water Creek Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 15409 US Highway 6, Colona. Call 309-373-1154.

MARCH 13: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Valley Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Cider Mill, 14180 1800 East Street, Princeton. Call 815-878-4905.

MARCH 14: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois River Bottom Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., The Forman Center, 308 South Harrison Street, Manito. Call 309-221-9935.

MARCH 21: Pyramid Golden Gobblers 30th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Columbian Club, 312 North Gordon St., Pinckneyville. Call 618 357-0294.

MARCH 21: Whitetails Unlimited Elkhorn Creek Rack-a-Holics Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall/Diamond Jubilee Club, 130 S. 8th Street, DuBois. Call 618-329-5303.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. For more information, call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. For more information, call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more information, call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more information, call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more information, call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. For more information, call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more information, call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more information, call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more information, call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more information, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more information, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Visitor Center. For more information, call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, Il. 62286

