New York DEC drafts new policy for improved disabled access on state lands

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Feb. 4. (File photo by Dan Ladd)

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is about to take a look at the future use of modern motorized devices in terms of their use by people with disabilities on state lands across New York.

Golf carts, scooters, e-bikes, and other personal mobility devices, powered by both fuel and battery, are all part of the discussion about to take place as DEC opens a public comment period for a recently released draft Commissioner Policy to improve access to the outdoors for people with mobility disabilities.

A press release said the proposed draft policy guides the use these devices, known as Other Power-Driven Mobility Devices (OPDMDs) on DEC-managed lands by consolidating and streamlining several existing DEC policies and procedures and establishes a framework to identify new opportunities for the use of OPDMDs by people with mobility disabilities

The new draft policy is intended to replace Commissioner Policy 3 (Motorized Access Program for People with Disabilities, or CP3), continuing the permitted opportunities identified under that policy for cars, trucks, and ATVs, while also expanding opportunities for a wider range of devices.

On Wednesday, Feb. 4, DEC will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m.

The new policy is part of DEC’s ongoing efforts to making reasonable modifications to the State’s general policies, practices, and procedures to ensure that people with disabilities are afforded equitable access, without taking any action that would fundamentally alter the nature of its programs, services, or activities, the release said.

The proposal breaks down the devices into seven categories, and in some cases such as E-bikes, sub-categories, and provides information about public recreation opportunities that allow OPDMD uses in select locations across the state, provide guidance for evaluating additional device uses over time.

The proposal also identifies areas of DEC-managed lands where certain categories of OPDMDs would not be allowed due to public safety issues, risks to natural resources, or other concerns.

DEC is accepting comments on the draft policy until March 9, 2026. Submit written comments via email to: landsforests@dec.ny.gov, or by mailing comments to: Josh Clague, NYS DEC, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4254

To register for the Feb. 4 public meeting, or to access the draft policy and provide comments, visit DEC’s website.

For information about DEC’s accessible recreation destinations and explore the range of wheelchair-accessible opportunities statewide, including an interactive online map to identify accessible features on DEC lands, visit DEC’s website.

