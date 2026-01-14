Wednesday, January 14th, 2026
Minnesota Department of Agriculture seeks comment on groundwater rule

Commenters can weigh in on whether the rule is sufficient or if additional restrictions are required. (Stock photo)

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Report

St. Paul — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is requesting written public comments to help determine whether the state’s Groundwater Protection Rule is adequate to protect Minnesota’s air, water, land, and other natural resources from nitrate pollution.

On Sept. 5, 2025, the Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court ordered the MDA to make findings on whether the rule provides sufficient protection, or if additional restrictions are needed.

The Groundwater Protection Rule, adopted in 2019, is designed to minimize nitrate contamination in vulnerable groundwater areas and protect drinking water sources. The rule restricts nitrogen fertilizer application in the fall and on frozen soils. It also establishes a framework for reducing contamination in areas where public water supplies already are experiencing elevated nitrate levels.

The MDA is seeking information on the following:

• Whether the Groundwater Protection Rule adequately protects against nitrate contamination from regulated practices, or;

• Whether further restrictions should be applied to sensitive regions, including southeastern Minnesota’s karst geology and the Central Sands region.

Commenters are asked to provide substantive information and supporting evidence. Comments that state only support for or opposition to the rule will not assist the MDA in its decision-making.

Comments must be received by Thursday, March 12. Submit comments by email to gpr.mda@state.mn.us (Subject: Groundwater Protection Rule); to Larry Gunderson Supervisor, Fertilizer Management Unit, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 Robert St. North, St. Paul, MN 55155; by phone at (651) 201-6168; or by email to: larry.gunderson@state.mn.us

Minnesota's Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report January 14, 2026

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Jan. 16, 2026 edition of Outdoor News.

