Professional Musky Tournament Trail selects Northwest Angle of Lake of the Woods for 2026 championship

Angle Inlet, Minn — Lake of the Woods Tourism announced on Thursday that the Professional Musky Tournament Trail (PMTT) will host its 2026 Recon Boats World Championship at the legendary Northwest Angle Sept. 17–19, 2026, marking one of the most prestigious musky fishing events ever held on Lake of the Woods.

Located at the northernmost point of the contiguous United States, the Northwest Angle is where the lake’s famed 14,552 islands begin — an iconic musky fishery known for trophy potential, scenic beauty, and unpressured waters.

Tournament Central — including activities, angler gatherings, and weigh-ins — will be held at Jerry’s Restaurant and Bar, located on the mainland of the Angle at Angle Inlet, Minn.

Tournament anglers and fans will find a wide range of lodging options throughout the Northwest Angle, including full-service resorts on both the mainland and nearby island resorts, offering easy access to prime musky water and classic Northwoods hospitality.

“This is a marquee event for musky anglers across the United State and Canada,” said Joe Henry, Executive Director with Lake of the Woods Tourism. “Hosting the PMTT Championship at the Northwest Angle showcases one of the most legendary fisheries in the world and highlights the unique geography, resorts, and fishing heritage that makes this part of Lake of the Woods so special.”

The Northwest Angle offers anglers opportunities to chase trophy fish in a breathtaking wilderness setting.

“Hosting our championship at Lake of the Woods is a dream come true,” said Tim Widlacki, PMTT Tournament Director. “This location embodies everything the PMTT stands for — challenge, camaraderie, and conservation. It’s a place where legends are made, and we can’t wait to see who rises to the occasion.”

The 2026 championship will conclude a season of qualifying events, with top teams competing for a championship title and a first-place prize package valued at more than $55,000.

For tournament details, schedules, and registration, visit promusky.com.