New York State Parks welcoming Park Police applicants

Recruits receive training in firearms, first response, snowmobile operation, ATV operation, emergency vehicle operation, and a wide variety of other law enforcement-related topics and skills. (Stock photo)

Albany — The New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is accepting applications to join the ranks of police officers protecting visitors to the State Park system.

Park Police officers are highly trained specialists dedicated to our New York State Park Police mission of P.R.I.D.E.: Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication, and Excellence. They provide New York State residents and visitors with safe and enjoyable recreational experiences at State Parks and Historic Sites.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 18.

“With updated guidelines and requirements, we are proud to welcome a new generation of Park Police candidates,” State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said on the NYS Parks website. “Our Park Police officers play a vital role in protecting the people, places, and experiences that make our state park system so special.”

Candidates must be at least 20 years of age at the time of hire and must not have passed their 43rd birthday as of Oct. 1, 2026. Previously, it was age 35.

OPRHP is looking for candidates with education and experience that includes 60 college semester credit hours completed by June 30, 2026, military service or municipal police training.

State Parks maintains a welcoming environment and offers new recruits hands-on field work and classroom education in Criminal Procedure Law, Penal Law, Vehicle and Traffic Law, Park and Recreation Law and criminal investigations. Recruits receive training in firearms, first response, snowmobile operation, ATV operation, emergency vehicle operation, and a wide variety of other law enforcement-related topics and skills.

For more information, visit: https://parks.ny.gov.

