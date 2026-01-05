Forest Service offers permits for Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Duluth, Minn. — The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) quota permit reservations will be available beginning at 9 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, for the May 1 – Sep. 30, 2026, season.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online at Recreation.gov-BWCAW. Reservations may also be made by calling 1-877-444-6777.

To ensure a successful reservation, Superior National Forest managers encourage visitors to:

Visit the Superior National Forest and the BWCAW websites prior to traveling.

Thoroughly review the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide and carefully consider whether a primitive wilderness trip is the best option for your group. A unique backcountry experience with no permit reservations or visitor use fees may be an option by checking out any of the 265 backcountry campsites .

Plan at least three travel options (dates and entry points) before making a reservation.

Reserve only the permit(s) you can use. Choose an entry point that fits your skill level and a trip date that works for your schedule.

When a permit holder makes multiple reservations in their name on the same entry date or has overlapping reservations, the Forest Service will cancel all but one permit without notification. A group leader can only lead one trip at a time.

Do your homework. Look online for route planning guidebooks, trip ideas and information. You can also contact local outfitters, guides, resorts or cooperator permit issuing stations. Refer to the back page of the BWCAW Trip Planning Guide for more information.

The BWCAW is a federally regulated area with regulations and rules that must be followed. Permit holders are responsible for sharing the Leave No Trace Video series with their entire group prior to arrival. Everyone shares responsibility in preserving wilderness.