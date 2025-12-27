Gretchen Steele: New Year’s resolutions that keep us coming back

By the time this column finds its way to your kitchen table or the console of your truck, the calendar will be close to rolling over once again.
The Christmas lights may have already been packed away – though I’ll admit, no one is that ambitious at our house this year, and the coffee in your mug might be poured a little stronger these mornings. Maybe, like me, you’ve paused at the window before heading out, watching that faint winter sunrise glaze the fields or the frozen pond, and thought, “Well… here we are again.”