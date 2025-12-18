Wisconsin’s Maple Lake Frozen Ice Challenge Feb. 7 in Three Lakes

Three Lakes, Wis. — Anglers and fishing families are invited to Wisconsin’s Maple Lake in Three Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 7, for the second running of a fishing tournament that will offer $2,500 in cash prizes and a new bass division.

The Maple Lake Frozen Ice Challenge is being staged by the Three Lakes Fish & Wildlife Improvement Association with promotional help from the Three Lakes Area Visitors Bureau.

Prizes will include $750 for the longest game fish caught by an adult and $500 for the longest panfish. The top game fish for kids will pay out $250, with payments also for second and third place. The top panfish for kids will pay out $100, with payments for second and third place.

The new bass division will oﬀer $200 for first place in the adult category and $150 for first in the kids category. Second place for adults will win $100 and for kids, $50.

Registration fees will be $50 for a fishing family of up to five people, including two adults and three children under age 16. The fee will be $25 for any individual angler who is 16 or older.

Jason Pertile, a club board member and tournament co-director, said registration will be handled through the popular Fishdonkey app.

“All contestants must be signed up and fees paid on Fish Donkey by 8 a.m. on the day of the event,” Pertile said. “Contestants can download the app from Google play for androids or from the App Store for iPhones.”

Pertile said hole cutting will only be allowed from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Fishing hours will be from

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contest rules, which are available through the app, spell out the manner in which contestants must use measuring boards and multiple photos to submit fish entries through the Digital Livewell on the app.

“By making use of the popular Fish Donkey app, this will be a catch-photo-release event,” Pertile said. “Fish must be recorded immediately and measurements noted by length on the app.”

The rules specify exactly how fish must be measured and photographed. Any fish altered to enhance length or circumvent tournament rules will not be allowed and may be grounds for disqualification, if so determined by tournament oﬃcials.

Anyone caught cutting holes after 9 a.m. will be disqualified, a provision that prevents contestants from moving to other locations and possibly crowding others who have located fish.

Prizes will be awarded at the association’s pavilion near the boat landing at 2 p.m. There will also be food, refreshments, and raﬄe prizes available.

The organization has revived an annual community fishing event now that the Three Lakes Lions Club no longer coordinates a fishing jamboree, which they staged near Maple Lake for decades.

“The promotion of fishing, and especially family fishing, is part of our mission, so of course we are enthusiastic about retaining this annual event for the community,” said Chris Blicharz, association board president.