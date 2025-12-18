Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Former NRB member Marcy West joins forces with Natural Resources Foundation

Madison — The Natural Resources Foundation (NRF) of Wisconsin hired former Natural Resources Board member Marcy West as landscape initiatives advisor, guiding the NRF’s long-term conservation efforts. The NRF supports conservation projects throughout the state, and has been deepening its focus on larger conservation efforts.

West will help guide the NRF’s landscape-scale conservation efforts in the regions of the state with particularly unique biodiversity, starting with the Southern Kettle Moraine area and the Driftless Region.

“Plants and animals don’t see lines on maps that separate cities, counties, suburbs, farms, and official protected areas. They only see habitat,” said David Clutter, NRF executive director. “We’re fortunate that Marcy West is joining us to help grow our landscape-scale work.”

West has lead the Wisconsin Land + Water Association and the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. From 2020 to 2025 she served on the NRB. She is the author of Protecting Paradise in the Driftless: How the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Came to Be.

“I developed a great deal of respect for NRF through the years, especially during my service on the NRB,” West said.

Hayward, Wis. — The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reminds young people to submit entries to the Lindsay Sale-Youth Writing Contest by Jan. 10, 2026. The Hall encourages stories about your most memorable fishing trip. Prizes are available for 1st place ($300), 2nd ($200) and 3rd ($100.)

Winners will be announced by May 15 and winning stories will be published in the Spring issue of the Hall’s “Splash” newsletter. The contest is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 (parental consent required). Limit one entry per person. All stories must be the work of the entrant, without the use of AI. Stories need to be between 200 and 500 words long, and entries will be judged by qualified outdoor journalists, photographers, and educators.

Complete contest details are available online.

Great Lakes States to Benefit from Watercraft Cleaning Station Deployment

St. Paul — Wildlife Forever will soon install more than a dozen waterless, free-to-use, watercraft-cleaning stations at public boat ramps across the Great Lakes area, helping boaters and anglers prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species. In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the project will support local, state, and federal efforts to educate and provide public access tools to mitigate existing and future AIS threats throughout the region.

Installation is scheduled to begin in spring 2026. Through Wildlife Forever’s Clean Drain Dry public service and awareness initiative, the newly installed self-service boat-cleaning stations will give users fast and reliable access to proven tools and technology that support best management guidelines.

To learn about Clean Drain Dry initiative AIS-prevention tools and services, contact Zach Burnside, Wildlife Forever’s conservation program manager, or visit CleanDrainDry.org.

Free Fishing Weekend is Jan. 17-18

Madison — Wisconsin’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend arrives Jan. 17-18, 2026, to give families, friends and newcomers to give fishing a try. Residents and nonresidents may fish most state waters without buying a fishing license or stamp.

All other fishing regulations, including bag limits and size limits, remain in effect. While most trout streams are open during the catch-and-release season on Free Fishing Weekend, there are trout streams, spring ponds, and lakes that are closed to fishing.

DNR Hosting Six Job Fairs in January, February

Madison — The DNR will host six job fairs across the state in January and February in Spooner, Woodruff, Oshkosh, Milladore, Milwaukee, and Fitchburg.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with DNR staff, ask questions, explore a variety of natural resources and environmental protection roles and learn how to apply online as new job postings become available.

The job fairs will run: Saturday, Jan. 17, Spooner, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Woodruff, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3-7 p.m.; Oshkosh, Friday, Jan. 23,

4-7 p.m.; Milladore, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-8 p.m.; Milwaukee, Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fitchburg, Sunday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To view DNR job openings, visit Wisc.Jobs.

Group Sues Over Wolf Recovery Plan

Washington, D.C. — The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) filed a notice Dec. 2 of its intent to sue the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service for refusing to develop a national gray wolf recovery plan under the Endangered Species Act. The notice comes two years after CBD won a similar lawsuit.

Last month, the Trump administration published a finding that protecting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act is “no longer appropriate” and that the agency would not be preparing an updated recovery plan.

The CBD said recovery plans should describe actions needed to achieve the full recovery of animals and plants protected under the Endangered Species Act.