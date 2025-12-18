Bob Gwizdz: Michigan needs a new license fee package for outdoor users

I had the opportunity to drop in on Hunter Appreciation Day at Rose Lake State Wildlife Research Area recently and chat with a couple of Michigan Department of Natural Resources staffers as well as some fellow sportsmen, but I didn’t go there originally for that purpose.
It was opening day of the back half of pheasant season, so I was out there anyway – though I had to wait around for the 10 a.m. event to begin as I had my birds well before that. But I had a deer head in the back of the truck, so it was an opportunity to get it aged, too. My main takeaway was just how big a job the DNR has.