Tuesday, December 16th, 2025
Outdoor horoscopes for the week of Dec. 15 to Dec. 21

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You’re pushing farther out on the lake than everyone else, convinced the fish must be biting just beyond common sense. The stars say your confidence will be rewarded — but only if you remember the spud bar isn’t optional equipment. Boldness is good; flotation is better.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You’re clinging to the final days of archery season like a favorite wool jacket. Bucks are scarce, patience is thinner, but your resolve remains rock-solid. The cosmos hint that your success may come at the least convenient moment — probably when you’re thinking about quitting early for hot soup.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) 

One day it’s panfish, the next it’s rabbits, then suddenly you’re talking yourself into one more deer sit. This week’s energy suits you perfectly, but only if you can remember which gear bag goes with which plan. Labeling things is not a betrayal of your free spirit.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ll venture out, but only if there’s a warm payoff waiting — a heater on the ice, a thermos in the blind, or chili back at the cabin. The stars approve. Success this week comes not from suffering, but from knowing when to retreat and refuel.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) 

You’ll catch a fish this week that instantly grows in size with every retelling. Friends may roll their eyes, but they’ll still listen. The stars suggest humility — or at least consistent measurements — but admit your enthusiasm keeps the group spirit alive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) 

Your setups are immaculate: clean holes, tidy gear, perfect scent control. Nature, however, remains unimpressed. The stars advise flexibility — fish might bite on the wrong jig, and deer might move on the “bad” wind. Adaptation is your real strength this week.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You’re balancing outdoor time with increasing family obligations. The stars suggest strategic scheduling: sneak out early, return with stories and maybe dinner. Harmony is achieved not by skipping responsibilities, but by smelling faintly of ice and woodsmoke when you return.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) 

You move through winter woods like a shadow, whether chasing squirrels or slipping onto the ice at dawn. This week favors your quiet intensity. Just remember: not every crunch is a deer, and not every splash is a monster — sometimes it’s just winter being dramatic.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You’re restless, covering ground for small game or hopping lakes looking for active fish. The stars reward exploration — but caution against biting off more than daylight allows. Short days mean long drives home in the dark, wondering why you didn’t leave sooner.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) 

You believe December is meant for hardwater, simple meals, and proven tactics. New trends don’t impress you — and this week, they don’t need to. Consistency brings results, whether it’s a limit of panfish or a full game bag earned the old-fashioned way.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) 

You’re trying new jigs, oddball baits, or unconventional small-game spots. Some experiments flop, others surprise everyone. The stars say keep pushing boundaries — just don’t be shocked when people copy your ideas next week and claim they thought of it first.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) 

You’re reflective this week, savoring quiet moments on frozen lakes or snow-dusted trails. Success comes less from numbers and more from the feeling of being exactly where you’re supposed to be. Still, the stars gently remind you to watch your line — fish don’t wait for nostalgia.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.