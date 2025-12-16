Tuesday, December 16th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, December 16th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Michigan DNR fisheries staff collected more than 16 million trout and salmon eggs this season

Nearly 6 million coho salmon eggs were collected at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery Weir from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28. About 3 million of them are for Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here, a DNR worker shows a salmon to tourists at a fish hatchery. (DNR photo)

Lansing — The Department of Natural Resources stocks fish in Michigan waters every year, providing fishing opportunities and helping maintain healthy ecosystems.

The DNR has been working hard this fall gathering the necessary eggs to produce fish for stocking. Fall egg collections have been completed for wild Chinook and coho salmon and for captive broodstocks of brown, brook and lake trout. Egg collection for rainbow trout will soon begin.

Chinook salmon eggs were collected Sept. 29 through Oct. 8 at the Little Manistee River Weir. Eggs and milt (sperm) are gathered from fish during the annual salmon run. At the weir, salmon swim up a fish ladder and into holding ponds. From there, fish are brought into the facility, where eggs and milt are collected and the eggs are fertilized.

“We experienced another strong run of wild Chinook salmon this season,” said Aaron Switzer, DNR fish production manager. “The run at the Little Manistee was robust enough to provide for all of Michigan’s egg needs. We were also able to provide eggs to Indiana and Illinois state-owned fish hatcheries. Once hatched, reared and stocked, these Chinook salmon support and enhance the Lake Michigan salmon fishery.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Observations: Didn’t fill your tag? Many opportunities still exist this season for Michigan deer hunters

Michigan’s firearms deer harvest declines from 2024

Two cougars caught together on camera in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Coho salmon eggs were collected at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery Weir from Oct. 16 through Oct. 28.

“We collected nearly 6 million coho salmon eggs at the Platte River weir. This includes approximately 3 million eggs for Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin,” Switzer said. “All four states work together cooperatively each year to ensure Lake Michigan continues to receive Pacific salmon to supplement the fishery.”

In addition to egg collection from wild fish, captive broodstocks (fish kept at a hatchery to produce eggs and milt) provide many of the eggs that will become stocked fish: 880,000 Arctic grayling eggs; 333,500 brook trout eggs; 297,000 lake trout eggs; 2.6 million brown trout eggs and 1.5 million rainbow trout eggs. An additional 357,000 splake eggs (brook trout and lake trout hybrid) also will be collected to support Michigan’s fisheries management objectives.

At Oden State Fish Hatchery, egg collections for brown trout occurred through mid-October. Rainbow trout egg collections at Oden will begin in December and continue until mid-January.

These captive egg collections will occur every one to two weeks over the season. Captive broodstock egg collections for brook and lake trout at Marquette State Fish Hatchery have already been completed, and Arctic grayling egg collection is planned for early spring 2026.

To learn more about Michigan’s state fish hatcheries or to plan a trip, visit Michigan.gov/Hatcheries.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.