Hybrid stripers an added bonus at northern Ohio’s Charles Mill Lake

Ohio has fair to good fishing lakes from border to border, but obviously some are better than others. In north central Ohio, Charles Mill Lake is almost certainly near the top.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here