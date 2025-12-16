Tuesday, December 16th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, December 16th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Dogtra’s Compass Handheld Offers: Direction When You Need It and Correction When It Matters

If you’ve been waiting for a GPS dog tracker that doesn’t quit when cell service does, Dogtra’s delivered. The new PATHFINDER2 Compass Handheld is now available—and it’s built specifically for hunters who need a trusted tracking and training system ready for any environment.

Works Without Your Phone & Smartwatch

Here’s what sets the Compass apart: after a quick setup with the free PF2 app, the handheld operates completely standalone. No cell signal. No data plan. No subscription fees—ever. The built-in GPS with multi-GNSS support and 3-axis compass shows you real-time compass direction and distance to your dogs on the handheld’s 2″ display, even when you’re miles from the nearest tower. Set it up once at home, then leave your phone in the truck if you want. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series and above

E-Collar Control That Actually Makes Sense

The Compass gives you two ways to configure your e-collar buttons, and early testers say this is the feature that really separates it from the pack.

“Select One” mode lets you assign functions (nick, constant, tone, pager, locate light) to the buttons and toggle between dogs. Select which dog you want, hit the function you need. Simple.

“Override” mode assigns each button to a specific dog. Running two dogs? Give Dog 1 two buttons—maybe nick and pager—and Dog 2 gets the other two for constant and tone. Running four dogs? Each gets one button for instant, no-look corrections. It’s the kind of flexibility that makes sense once you’re actually in thick cover with birds moving.

Built for Existing PF2 Users (And Everyone Else)

Already running PATHFINDER2 receivers? The Compass Handheld Connector ($349.99) pairs with your existing collars—9-mile range with standard PF2 receivers, 4-mile with PF2 Mini. New to the system? The PF2 Mini Compass Set ($549.99) includes the handheld plus one receiver collar and gets you in the game for less than most premium GPS systems charge annually in subscription fees.

Want Maps? Pull Out Your Phone

The handheld gives you live compass tracking—direction, distance, and dog status. Want satellite imagery and terrain maps? That’s where the free PF2 app comes in. Pair your phone to view detailed maps, set up GPS fences, download maps for offline use, and see public land boundaries—all on your phone screen. The handheld handles tracking and training. Your phone handles the maps. Use one, use both, or leave the phone behind entirely. Your call.

What Testers Are Saying

Dave Lessard, hunter and creator of the @UnderFortyYards YouTube channel, has been running a pre-production unit. “Overall, I really like the unit,” Lessard says. “It’s well built, has nice features and will truly now be a training and hunting collar with the programmable buttons.”

That customizable e-collar setup keeps coming up. Most of us have fumbled with a transmitter trying to switch between dogs or toggle through functions while a rooster’s getting up 50 yards out. Being able to set buttons up for how you actually work—whether that’s one dog with multiple functions or instant access to multiple dogs—is the real game changer in this full tracking and training system.

The Numbers

  • Range: 9 Miles: PF2 Receiver 4 Miles: PF2 Mini Receiver
  • Battery: 3-hour USB-C fast charge
  • Waterproof: IPX9K (highest rating available)
  • Track: Up to 21 dogs
  • Handheld Display: Live compass direction, distance, dog status
  • Maps: Available via free PF2 app on your phone
  • Price: $349.99 (handheld only) | $549.99 (complete set)
  • Subscription: $0

Availability

The PATHFINDER2 Compass Handheld is available now at Dogtra.com. Compatible with all PATHFINDER2-series receivers.

For more information: dogtra.com | 888.811.9111

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.