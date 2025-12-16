Dogtra’s Compass Handheld Offers: Direction When You Need It and Correction When It Matters

If you’ve been waiting for a GPS dog tracker that doesn’t quit when cell service does, Dogtra’s delivered. The new PATHFINDER2 Compass Handheld is now available—and it’s built specifically for hunters who need a trusted tracking and training system ready for any environment.

Works Without Your Phone & Smartwatch

Here’s what sets the Compass apart: after a quick setup with the free PF2 app, the handheld operates completely standalone. No cell signal. No data plan. No subscription fees—ever. The built-in GPS with multi-GNSS support and 3-axis compass shows you real-time compass direction and distance to your dogs on the handheld’s 2″ display, even when you’re miles from the nearest tower. Set it up once at home, then leave your phone in the truck if you want. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series and above

E-Collar Control That Actually Makes Sense

The Compass gives you two ways to configure your e-collar buttons, and early testers say this is the feature that really separates it from the pack.

“Select One” mode lets you assign functions (nick, constant, tone, pager, locate light) to the buttons and toggle between dogs. Select which dog you want, hit the function you need. Simple.

“Override” mode assigns each button to a specific dog. Running two dogs? Give Dog 1 two buttons—maybe nick and pager—and Dog 2 gets the other two for constant and tone. Running four dogs? Each gets one button for instant, no-look corrections. It’s the kind of flexibility that makes sense once you’re actually in thick cover with birds moving.

Built for Existing PF2 Users (And Everyone Else)

Already running PATHFINDER2 receivers? The Compass Handheld Connector ($349.99) pairs with your existing collars—9-mile range with standard PF2 receivers, 4-mile with PF2 Mini. New to the system? The PF2 Mini Compass Set ($549.99) includes the handheld plus one receiver collar and gets you in the game for less than most premium GPS systems charge annually in subscription fees.

Want Maps? Pull Out Your Phone

The handheld gives you live compass tracking—direction, distance, and dog status. Want satellite imagery and terrain maps? That’s where the free PF2 app comes in. Pair your phone to view detailed maps, set up GPS fences, download maps for offline use, and see public land boundaries—all on your phone screen. The handheld handles tracking and training. Your phone handles the maps. Use one, use both, or leave the phone behind entirely. Your call.

What Testers Are Saying

Dave Lessard, hunter and creator of the @UnderFortyYards YouTube channel, has been running a pre-production unit. “Overall, I really like the unit,” Lessard says. “It’s well built, has nice features and will truly now be a training and hunting collar with the programmable buttons.”

That customizable e-collar setup keeps coming up. Most of us have fumbled with a transmitter trying to switch between dogs or toggle through functions while a rooster’s getting up 50 yards out. Being able to set buttons up for how you actually work—whether that’s one dog with multiple functions or instant access to multiple dogs—is the real game changer in this full tracking and training system.

The Numbers

Range: 9 Miles: PF2 Receiver 4 Miles: PF2 Mini Receiver

9 Miles: PF2 Receiver 4 Miles: PF2 Mini Receiver Battery: 3-hour USB-C fast charge

3-hour USB-C fast charge Waterproof: IPX9K (highest rating available)

IPX9K (highest rating available) Track: Up to 21 dogs

Up to 21 dogs Handheld Display: Live compass direction, distance, dog status

Live compass direction, distance, dog status Maps: Available via free PF2 app on your phone

Available via free PF2 app on your phone Price: $349.99 (handheld only) | $549.99 (complete set)

$349.99 (handheld only) | $549.99 (complete set) Subscription: $0

Availability

The PATHFINDER2 Compass Handheld is available now at Dogtra.com. Compatible with all PATHFINDER2-series receivers.

For more information: dogtra.com | 888.811.9111