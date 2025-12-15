The Minnesota DNR holds a late-season deer hunt in select deer permit areas to manage chronic wasting disease. Here’s what to know for this hunt being held Dec. 19-21 this year.
MN Daily Update: CWD hunt coming up Dec. 19-21 in select deer permit areas
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
WI Daily Update: Voice your opinion on wild turkey management
The Wisconsin DNR is looking for public comments on how the state manages its wild turkey populations, with a deadline
Michigan’s hunting, fishing license sales very similar to ’24
Michigan hunting and fishing license sales remained relatively stable in 2025, with deer license sales similar to last year and
Missouri announces changes for spring 2026 turkey hunt
The Missouri Department of Conservation last week announced regulation changes to spring turkey hunting that will reduce the nonresident harvest