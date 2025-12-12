On this week’s show, a bow hunt that almost succeeded. Become a hunter education instructor and help train the next generation of hunters. Deer season report from a CWD hotspot in Richland County. Jeff reports on his muzzleloader hunt. Dan digs out after another snowstorm and looks forward to rabbit hunting.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2050
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Here are top conceal carry handgun options
Handgun owners can get defensive about their choice of weapon as they explain their reasoning behind a particular caliber.
New York DEC debuts new state lands reservation system for Long Island’s January deer hunt
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the 2026 firearms deer season in Suffolk County will
Reflecting on half a century of Wisconsin deer hunting
Fifteen minutes after squeezing the trigger, I was dumbfounded. The shot at the buck was only a little more than